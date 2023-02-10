Does Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Still Look Attractive After A 5.08% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares were 2.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.28% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the CCJ share is $32.49, that puts it down -11.38 from that peak though still a striking 31.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.01. The company’s market capitalization is $12.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.47 million shares over the past three months.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) registered a 2.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.28% in intraday trading to $29.17 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.08%, and it has moved by 14.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.05%. The short interest in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 16.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cameco Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares have gone up 15.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 368.00% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 433.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $358.48 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $421.21 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $367.76 million and $308.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.50% and then jump by 36.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.60%. While earnings are projected to return -92.10% in 2023.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cameco Corporation is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.52%, with the float percentage being 67.60%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 715 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.55 million shares (or 3.36% of all shares), a total value of $305.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.32 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $300.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 14.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $383.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.91 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $187.32 million.