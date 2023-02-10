Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Drops -121.46% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s traded shares were 5.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $83.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.90% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the DDOG share is $184.70, that puts it down -121.46 from that peak though still a striking 26.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.34. The company’s market capitalization is $28.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.64 million shares over the past three months.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. DDOG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) registered a 0.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.90% in intraday trading to $83.40 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.10%, and it has moved by 24.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.03%. The short interest in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 12.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $107.11, which implies an increase of 22.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $76.00 and $144.00 respectively. As a result, DDOG is trading at a discount of -72.66% off the target high and 8.87% off the low.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Datadog Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares have gone down -29.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.58% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.10% this quarter and then drop -30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $414.4 million as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $446.73 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $270.49 million and $326.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 53.20% and then jump by 37.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 117.70%. While earnings are projected to return 17.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 43.74% per annum.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Datadog Inc. insiders own 9.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.78%, with the float percentage being 89.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 974 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.49 million shares (or 8.08% of all shares), a total value of $2.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.77 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.79 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $714.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.18 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $588.91 million.