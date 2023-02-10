Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s -20.23% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s traded shares were 0.98 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.08% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CRKN share is $2.45, that puts it down -807.41 from that peak though still a striking 81.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.05. The company’s market capitalization is $4.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.47 million shares over the past three months.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CRKN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) registered a 5.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.08% in intraday trading to $0.27 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.23%, and it has moved by -4.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.53%. The short interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) is 1.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 82.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, CRKN is trading at a discount of -455.56% off the target high and -455.56% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15 million by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.30%. While earnings are projected to return 75.50% in 2023.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. insiders own 11.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.09%, with the float percentage being 22.58%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 4.58% of all shares), a total value of $0.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.42 million shares, is of Pitcairn Company’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49632.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72292.0, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $20711.0.