Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) On Thursday – Up 41.58 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.15% or -$1.13. The 52-week high for the CCRN share is $40.12, that puts it down -53.6 from that peak though still a striking 41.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.26. The company’s market capitalization is $940.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 639.17K shares over the past three months.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CCRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.89.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) trade information

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) registered a -4.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.15% in intraday trading to $26.12 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.67%, and it has moved by -12.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.61%. The short interest in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) is 3.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.33, which implies an increase of 33.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, CCRN is trading at a discount of -72.28% off the target high and -18.68% off the low.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) shares have gone up 14.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.69% against 3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.40% this quarter and then drop -55.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $594.57 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $574.38 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $640.68 million and $788.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.20% and then drop by -27.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 74.20%. While earnings are projected to return 65.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CCRN Dividends

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s Major holders

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. insiders own 5.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.89%, with the float percentage being 105.48%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 305 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.17 million shares (or 16.54% of all shares), a total value of $161.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $69.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $28.35 million.