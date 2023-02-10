Could Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s traded shares were 2.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.56% or $7.55. The 52-week high for the AYX share is $76.35, that puts it down -12.88 from that peak though still a striking 41.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.55. The company’s market capitalization is $4.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 962.33K shares over the past three months.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. AYX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) trade information

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) registered a 12.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.56% in intraday trading to $67.64 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.25%, and it has moved by 34.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.43%. The short interest in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is 2.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.85, which implies an increase of 7.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, AYX is trading at a discount of -40.45% off the target high and 26.08% off the low.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 147.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $192.38 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $244.12 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.40%. While earnings are projected to return -624.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

AYX Dividends

Alteryx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s Major holders

Alteryx Inc. insiders own 1.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.53%, with the float percentage being 89.87%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 384 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.89 million shares (or 12.99% of all shares), a total value of $382.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $259.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $161.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.09 million, or about 3.44% of the stock, which is worth about $116.78 million.