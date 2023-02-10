CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) Has Gained 29.94% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)’s traded shares were 0.85 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.51% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the CMPO share is $8.77, that puts it down -37.46 from that peak though still a striking 33.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.26. The company’s market capitalization is $482.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 149.43K shares over the past three months.

CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CMPO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) trade information

CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) registered a 1.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.51% in intraday trading to $6.38 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.41%, and it has moved by 28.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.73%. The short interest in CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) is 1.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.33, which implies an increase of 43.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CMPO is trading at a discount of -135.11% off the target high and -41.07% off the low.

CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CompoSecure Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) shares have gone down -0.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 592.86% against 8.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $99.2 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 170.70% in 2023.

CMPO Dividends

CompoSecure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)’s Major holders

CompoSecure Inc. insiders own 55.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.77%, with the float percentage being 148.76%. Bleichroeder LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.37 million shares (or 15.66% of all shares), a total value of $12.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.32 million shares, is of Toroso Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 8.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.98 million.