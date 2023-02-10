Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) Given A -117.02% drop From High?

During the recent session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s traded shares were 2.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.21% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the WBD share is $31.12, that puts it down -117.02 from that peak though still a striking 38.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.82. The company’s market capitalization is $36.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.34 million shares over the past three months.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) registered a -0.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.21% in intraday trading to $14.34 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.00%, and it has moved by 13.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.94%. The short interest in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is 82.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.53, which implies an increase of 30.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, WBD is trading at a discount of -151.05% off the target high and 37.24% off the low.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) shares have gone up 4.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -59.63% against -5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -187.50% this quarter and then drop -137.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 254.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.36 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.01 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.14 billion and $3.19 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 229.90% and then jump by 276.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.50%. While earnings are projected to return -15.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.50% per annum.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. insiders own 9.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.48%, with the float percentage being 60.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,842 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 174.13 million shares (or 7.17% of all shares), a total value of $2.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 166.5 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.23 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 64.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $863.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 48.89 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $656.12 million.