Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Given A -16.36% drop From High?

During the last session, Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.68% or -$2.63. The 52-week high for the NSSC share is $36.78, that puts it down -16.36 from that peak though still a striking 50.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.60. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 213.30K shares over the past three months.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. NSSC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) trade information

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) registered a -7.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.68% in intraday trading to $31.61 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.93%, and it has moved by 15.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.49%. The short interest in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) is 2.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.60, which implies an increase of 18.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, NSSC is trading at a discount of -29.71% off the target high and -7.56% off the low.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Napco Security Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) shares have gone up 25.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -38.10% this quarter and then jump 366.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.34 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.97 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.05 million and $31.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.00% and then jump by 23.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.10%. While earnings are projected to return 27.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.50% per annum.

NSSC Dividends

Napco Security Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s Major holders

Napco Security Technologies Inc. insiders own 20.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.60%, with the float percentage being 87.81%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.88 million shares (or 5.12% of all shares), a total value of $38.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.79 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $36.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Venture Fund owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $17.39 million.