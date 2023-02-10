Can Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 29.10% YTD?

During the last session, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s traded shares were 5.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.00% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the CLOV share is $3.90, that puts it down -225.0 from that peak though still a striking 28.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $582.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.49 million shares over the past three months.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CLOV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) registered a -4.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.00% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.40%, and it has moved by 4.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.52%. The short interest in Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is 31.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.05, which implies an increase of 41.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, CLOV is trading at a discount of -233.33% off the target high and -4.17% off the low.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clover Health Investments Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) shares have gone down -60.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.03% against -7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.70% this quarter and then jump 6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 128.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $785.38 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $554.03 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $432.04 million and $874.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.80% and then drop by -36.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 37.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 19.10% per annum.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Clover Health Investments Corp. insiders own 13.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.42%, with the float percentage being 37.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 30.91 million shares (or 8.06% of all shares), a total value of $37.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $31.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.74 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $10.49 million.