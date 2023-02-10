Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) On Thursday – Up 17.3% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the recent session, Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.95% or -$0.86. The 52-week high for the XAIR share is $11.76, that puts it down -103.46 from that peak though still a striking 17.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.78. The company’s market capitalization is $185.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 249.85K shares over the past three months.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) trade information

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) registered a -12.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.95% in intraday trading to $5.78 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.05%, and it has moved by -3.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.95%. The short interest in Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) is 1.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 67.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, XAIR is trading at a discount of -297.92% off the target high and -142.21% off the low.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Beyond Air Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) shares have gone down -42.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.45% against 5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.80% this quarter and then drop -24.10% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.05 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.00%. While earnings are projected to return -32.40% in 2023.

XAIR Dividends

Beyond Air Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s Major holders

Beyond Air Inc. insiders own 15.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.48%, with the float percentage being 19.56%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 3.75% of all shares), a total value of $7.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.78 million shares, is of Kingdon Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $2.21 million.