Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Rose 2.04% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -11.28%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s traded shares were 31.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.55% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the BBD share is $4.12, that puts it down -68.16 from that peak though still a striking 2.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $27.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 41.74 million shares over the past three months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. BBD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) registered a -7.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.55% in intraday trading to $2.45 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.24%, and it has moved by -17.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.81%. The short interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is 30.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.35, which implies an increase of 43.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $5.20 respectively. As a result, BBD is trading at a discount of -112.24% off the target high and -42.86% off the low.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco Bradesco S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares have gone down -30.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.43% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.10% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.63 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.85 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.04 billion and $6.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.80% and then drop by -5.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.30%. While earnings are projected to return 46.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.60% per annum.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Banco Bradesco S.A. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.29%, with the float percentage being 18.30%. ABRDN PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 360 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 90.28 million shares (or 1.70% of all shares), a total value of $294.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 76.36 million shares, is of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $248.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Value Fund owns about 42.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $142.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.95 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $65.04 million.