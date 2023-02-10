As The Stock Rises By 46.60% Year-To-Date, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s traded shares were 2.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.39% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the CVAC share is $20.49, that puts it down -131.79 from that peak though still a striking 36.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.63. The company’s market capitalization is $1.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) registered a -3.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.39% in intraday trading to $8.84 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.32%, and it has moved by -29.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.89%. The short interest in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is 4.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CureVac N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares have gone down -36.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.66% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.90% this quarter and then jump 23.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -35.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.52 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.02 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -207.50% in 2023.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

CureVac N.V. insiders own 52.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.84%, with the float percentage being 43.85%. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 0.91% of all shares), a total value of $23.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 1.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $3.2 million.