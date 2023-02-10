AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Are Up 64.39%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s traded shares were 8.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -36.54% or -$0.76. The 52-week high for the APPH share is $7.05, that puts it down -434.09 from that peak though still a striking 64.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $158.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.95 million shares over the past three months.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. APPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) registered a -36.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -36.54% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -49.62%, and it has moved by 36.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.28%. The short interest in AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is 19.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.94 day(s) to cover.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AppHarvest Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares have gone down -63.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 14.62% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -29.60% this quarter and then jump 23.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.56 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.07 million and $5.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.80% and then jump by 298.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -28.00% in 2023.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

AppHarvest Inc. insiders own 23.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.33%, with the float percentage being 49.04%. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 200 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.8 million shares (or 6.30% of all shares), a total value of $8.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.69 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $2.23 million.