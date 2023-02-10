Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares were 3.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $105.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.98% or -$3.23. The 52-week high for the BABA share is $129.40, that puts it down -22.97 from that peak though still a striking 44.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.01. The company’s market capitalization is $296.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.22 million shares over the past three months.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BABA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 59 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 9 suggest Overweight, and 46 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) registered a -2.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.98% in intraday trading to $105.23 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.03%, and it has moved by -8.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.81%. The short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is 55.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $996.52, which implies an increase of 89.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $662.49 and $1482.34 respectively. As a result, BABA is trading at a discount of -1308.67% off the target high and -529.56% off the low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares have gone up 10.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.03% against -1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.70% this quarter and then jump 37.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.11 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.65 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.71 billion and $28.35 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.10% and then jump by 11.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.00%. While earnings are projected to return -58.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.24% per annum.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Alibaba Group Holding Limited insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.75%, with the float percentage being 14.76%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,761 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 24.9 million shares (or 0.94% of all shares), a total value of $2.62 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.39 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.83 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 9.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.04 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.79 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $924.01 million.