Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) On Thursday – Up 35.9 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.34% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the AGFY share is $86.35, that puts it down -22041.03 from that peak though still a striking 35.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $3.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AGFY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.56.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) registered a -11.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.34% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.84%, and it has moved by -12.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.48%. The short interest in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) is 0.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.68, which implies an increase of 76.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.35 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, AGFY is trading at a discount of -669.23% off the target high and 10.26% off the low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agrify Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares have gone down -97.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -410.81% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.10% this quarter and then jump 47.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.35 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.2 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.27 million and $26.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -55.10% and then drop by -53.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -59.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Agrify Corporation insiders own 12.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.97%, with the float percentage being 3.40%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $43366.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99568.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $39100.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43366.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 68830.0, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $27029.0.