After A -4.18% Drop In The Last Week, Does JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.47% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the JBLU share is $16.39, that puts it down -96.05 from that peak though still a striking 26.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.18. The company’s market capitalization is $2.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.61 million shares over the past three months.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) registered a -1.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.47% in intraday trading to $8.36 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.18%, and it has moved by 7.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.26%. The short interest in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 14.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JetBlue Airways Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares have gone down -6.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 155.00% against 28.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 166.70% this quarter and then jump 93.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.45 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.31 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.83 billion and $1.74 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.50% and then jump by 33.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.80%. While earnings are projected to return 88.30% in 2023.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

JetBlue Airways Corporation insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.70%, with the float percentage being 77.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 475 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.66 million shares (or 9.24% of all shares), a total value of $248.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $223.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.44 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $62.6 million.