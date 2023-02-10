A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC), As It Continued To Rise 36.15% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares were 4.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.02% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the LAC share is $40.39, that puts it down -56.55 from that peak though still a striking 31.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.58. The company’s market capitalization is $3.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.49 million shares over the past three months.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) registered a 1.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.02% in intraday trading to $25.80 this Thursday, 02/09/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.37%, and it has moved by 36.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.74%. The short interest in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is 10.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.16, which implies an increase of 30.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, LAC is trading at a discount of -66.67% off the target high and -16.28% off the low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lithium Americas Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares have gone down -12.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.00% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -63.60% this quarter and then jump 85.70% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31 million by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 15.30% in 2023.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas Corp. insiders own 16.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.69%, with the float percentage being 30.74%. Fifthdelta Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.35 million shares (or 4.71% of all shares), a total value of $127.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.32 million shares, is of Himension Capital (Singapore) PTE Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF owns about 1.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $31.09 million.