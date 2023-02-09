Why NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s traded shares were 4.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.87% or $2.23. The 52-week high for the NUVA share is $60.47, that puts it down -25.95 from that peak though still a striking 26.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.17. The company’s market capitalization is $2.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 892.55K shares over the past three months.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. NUVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) trade information

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) registered a 4.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.87% in intraday trading to $48.01 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.67%, and it has moved by 10.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.10%. The short interest in NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) is 3.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.53, which implies a decrease of -1.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, NUVA is trading at a discount of -31.22% off the target high and 20.85% off the low.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NuVasive Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) shares have gone down -6.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.43% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.80% this quarter and then jump 72.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $298.75 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $320.38 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $291.79 million and $302.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.40% and then jump by 6.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.60%. While earnings are projected to return -71.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.30% per annum.

NUVA Dividends

NuVasive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s Major holders

NuVasive Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.07%, with the float percentage being 105.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 335 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.31 million shares (or 12.12% of all shares), a total value of $310.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.31 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $261.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $66.53 million.