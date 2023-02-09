Why Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.25% or -$0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $7.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 million shares over the past three months.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Inpixon (INPX) registered a -6.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.25% in intraday trading to $1.05 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.26%, and it has moved by -36.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.82%. The short interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.92 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.63 million by the end of Dec 2017. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.10% and then drop by -69.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 29.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Inpixon insiders own 6.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.32%, with the float percentage being 5.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 78663.0 shares (or 3.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13735.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inpixon (INPX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 51431.0 shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24402.0, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.