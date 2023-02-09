What Will SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Be Like After It Drops -641.94% From Its Highs?

During the last session, SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s traded shares were 2.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.22% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the SNES share is $23.00, that puts it down -641.94 from that peak though still a striking 48.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $1.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 137.54K shares over the past three months.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SNES has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) registered a -16.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.22% in intraday trading to $3.10 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.51%, and it has moved by -20.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.51%. The short interest in SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) is 14570.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $80.00, which implies an increase of 96.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, SNES is trading at a discount of -2480.65% off the target high and -2480.65% off the low.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SenesTech Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SenesTech Inc. (SNES) shares have gone down -76.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.16% against 4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then drop -5.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 146.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $420k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $590k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $183k and $169k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 129.50% and then jump by 249.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.10%. While earnings are projected to return 73.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

SenesTech Inc. insiders own 7.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.73%, with the float percentage being 10.54%. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.16 million shares (or 9.50% of all shares), a total value of $0.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SenesTech Inc. (SNES) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86746.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 63296.0, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $33382.0.