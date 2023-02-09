What To Expect Going Ahead For FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) Given Its -13.69 Percent Loss On Wednesday?

During the last session, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s traded shares were 2.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.69% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the FAZE share is $24.69, that puts it down -2526.6 from that peak though still a striking 24.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.71. The company’s market capitalization is $68.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) registered a -13.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.69% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.81%, and it has moved by -44.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.48%. The short interest in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) is 1.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.35 day(s) to cover.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

FaZe Holdings Inc. insiders own 47.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.65%, with the float percentage being 64.46%. Centiva Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 1.24% of all shares), a total value of $8.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.86 million shares, is of Meteora Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 1.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Special Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $2.11 million.