What To Expect As Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Delivers An -25.13% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s traded shares were 4.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.42% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ZOM share is $0.50, that puts it down -85.19 from that peak though still a striking 44.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $273.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.13 million shares over the past three months.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ZOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) registered a -4.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.42% in intraday trading to $0.27 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.58%, and it has moved by 7.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.63%. The short interest in Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is 89.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.23 day(s) to cover.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zomedica Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares have gone down -25.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.00% against -0.60.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 million by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.10%. While earnings are projected to return 58.60% in 2023.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Zomedica Corp. insiders own 1.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.89%, with the float percentage being 10.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 44.08 million shares (or 40.80% of all shares), a total value of $9.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 29.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 26.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.21 million, or about 12.22% of the stock, which is worth about $2.91 million.