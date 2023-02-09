What To Expect As Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) Delivers An 71.68% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s traded shares were 0.87 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.15% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the SPRB share is $3.46, that puts it down -2.67 from that peak though still a striking 71.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $77.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SPRB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) registered a 6.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.15% in intraday trading to $3.37 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.69%, and it has moved by 28.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.30%. The short interest in Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) is 85550.0 shares and it means that shorts have 3.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.71, which implies an increase of 61.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, SPRB is trading at a discount of -493.47% off the target high and 10.98% off the low.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spruce Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) shares have gone up 71.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.15% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.20% this quarter and then drop -46.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -36.40% in 2023.

SPRB Dividends

Spruce Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

Spruce Biosciences Inc. insiders own 0.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.84%, with the float percentage being 85.97%. Novo Holdings A/S is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.51 million shares (or 19.16% of all shares), a total value of $7.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.16 million shares, is of Omega Fund Management, Llc’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 60000.0, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.