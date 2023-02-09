We Just Learned Something New About XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) This Week With Its -9.40% Loss

During the recent session, XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s traded shares were 1.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.48% or -$4.17. The 52-week high for the XPO share is $47.31, that puts it down -18.84 from that peak though still a striking 37.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.75. The company’s market capitalization is $5.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 million shares over the past three months.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. XPO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.35.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) trade information

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) registered a -9.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.48% in intraday trading to $39.81 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.40%, and it has moved by 6.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.14%. The short interest in XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is 4.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.38, which implies an increase of 10.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.68 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, XPO is trading at a discount of -38.16% off the target high and 17.91% off the low.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that XPO Logistics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) shares have gone up 17.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.71% against -11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.60% this quarter and then jump 1.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.09 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.12 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.27 billion and $3.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.50% and then drop by -7.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.90%. While earnings are projected to return 679.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.60% per annum.

XPO Dividends

XPO Logistics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s Major holders

XPO Logistics Inc. insiders own 1.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.86%, with the float percentage being 90.27%. MFN Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 614 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.12 million shares (or 9.67% of all shares), a total value of $535.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.19 million shares, is of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s that is approximately 8.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $490.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 3.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $148.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.21 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $154.61 million.