Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Investing Potential Is $0.50

During the last session, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s traded shares were 1.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -25.38% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the TIVC share is $2.87, that puts it down -474.0 from that peak though still a striking -2.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $4.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 69550.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 59.64K shares over the past three months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) registered a -25.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -25.38% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -35.91%, and it has moved by -27.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.55%. The short interest in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) is 63500.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $660k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $930k by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -122.60% in 2023.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Tivic Health Systems Inc. insiders own 43.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.58%, with the float percentage being 1.03%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 37300.0 shares (or 0.39% of all shares), a total value of $72735.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8900.0 shares, is of Advisor Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $17355.0.