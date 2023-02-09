Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG)

During the last session, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s traded shares were 15.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.75% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the BBIG share is $2.61, that puts it down -342.37 from that peak though still a striking 30.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $125.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.10 million shares over the past three months.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) registered a -15.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.75% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.26%, and it has moved by 10.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.92%. The short interest in Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is 35.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.32 day(s) to cover.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 17 and April 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Vinco Ventures Inc. insiders own 12.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.03%, with the float percentage being 24.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.02 million shares (or 5.15% of all shares), a total value of $16.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.95 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $4.61 million.