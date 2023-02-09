The Time To Buy Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Is Now

During the recent session, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.21% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the TPX share is $44.28, that puts it down -7.61 from that peak though still a striking 51.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.03. The company’s market capitalization is $7.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.85 million shares over the past three months.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TPX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) trade information

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) registered a 0.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.21% in intraday trading to $41.15 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.99%, and it has moved by 8.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.84%. The short interest in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is 12.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.70, which implies an increase of 1.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, TPX is trading at a discount of -16.65% off the target high and 36.82% off the low.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tempur Sealy International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) shares have gone up 48.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.44% against -8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.80% this quarter and then drop -20.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.50% and then drop by -8.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.30%. While earnings are projected to return 86.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.80% per annum.

TPX Dividends

Tempur Sealy International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s Major holders

Tempur Sealy International Inc. insiders own 2.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.23%, with the float percentage being 103.97%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 427 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.77 million shares (or 13.80% of all shares), a total value of $507.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $342.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 5.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $121.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.91 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $104.93 million.