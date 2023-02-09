The Time To Buy Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Is Now

During the last session, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s traded shares were 3.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $102.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.97% or $0.98. The 52-week high for the BILL share is $262.17, that puts it down -156.9 from that peak though still a striking 11.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $89.87. The company’s market capitalization is $14.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BILL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) registered a 0.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.97% in intraday trading to $102.05 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.36%, and it has moved by 1.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.59%. The short interest in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is 5.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $137.30, which implies an increase of 25.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $95.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, BILL is trading at a discount of -95.98% off the target high and 6.91% off the low.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bill.com Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares have gone down -29.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 341.67% against 7.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210.66 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $237 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -169.10% in 2023.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Bill.com Holdings Inc. insiders own 4.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.07%, with the float percentage being 104.62%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 641 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.34 million shares (or 12.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.47 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $983.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $405.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.92 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $320.99 million.