The Current Price For Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.00% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the HIMX share is $12.37, that puts it down -55.99 from that peak though still a striking 39.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. HIMX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) registered a -4.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.00% in intraday trading to $7.93 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.00%, and it has moved by 9.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.11%. The short interest in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is 11.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.65, which implies a decrease of -3.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.60 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, HIMX is trading at a discount of -26.1% off the target high and 16.77% off the low.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Himax Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) shares have gone up 12.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.40% against -3.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.30%. While earnings are projected to return 819.10% in 2023.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Himax Technologies Inc. is 1.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 15.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Himax Technologies Inc. insiders own 30.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.04%, with the float percentage being 27.26%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.42 million shares (or 3.69% of all shares), a total value of $48.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.89 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) shares are Upright Growth Fund and Bernstein Fund, Inc.-International Small Cap Portfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Upright Growth Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $4.54 million.