The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Shares Have Been Up About 38.19% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the recent session, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s traded shares were 2.69 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.50% or $2.2. The 52-week high for the AZEK share is $33.58, that puts it down -19.59 from that peak though still a striking 46.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.12. The company’s market capitalization is $3.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AZEK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) registered a 8.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.50% in intraday trading to $28.08 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.54%, and it has moved by 22.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.09%. The short interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) is 5.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.65, which implies a decrease of -1.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, AZEK is trading at a discount of -17.52% off the target high and 43.02% off the low.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The AZEK Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares have gone up 34.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.21% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -46.90% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $288.41 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $244.99 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.80%. While earnings are projected to return -18.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.50% per annum.

AZEK Dividends

The AZEK Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

The AZEK Company Inc. insiders own 3.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.30%, with the float percentage being 107.57%. Ares Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 335 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 19.1 million shares (or 12.32% of all shares), a total value of $319.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.1 million shares, is of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board’s that is approximately 12.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $319.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio owns about 4.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.42 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $74.05 million.