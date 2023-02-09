The $2.38 Value Of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.65% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ACIU share is $4.84, that puts it down -103.36 from that peak though still a striking 29.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.68. The company’s market capitalization is $202.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 203.65K shares over the past three months.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. ACIU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

AC Immune SA (ACIU) registered a -1.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.65% in intraday trading to $2.38 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.42%, and it has moved by 9.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.15%. The short interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is 0.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.02, which implies an increase of 76.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.53 and $15.24 respectively. As a result, ACIU is trading at a discount of -540.34% off the target high and -174.37% off the low.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AC Immune SA has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares have gone down -28.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.09% against 5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.20% this quarter and then jump 6.90% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $230k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.39 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.00%. While earnings are projected to return -13.10% in 2023.

ACIU Dividends

AC Immune SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

AC Immune SA insiders own 47.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.04%, with the float percentage being 34.51%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.43 million shares (or 8.89% of all shares), a total value of $26.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.97 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56869.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.