The $14.06 Is The Price At Which Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.91% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the ATEC share is $13.79, that puts it up 1.92 from that peak though still a striking 59.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.73. The company’s market capitalization is $1.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 877.00K shares over the past three months.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ATEC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) registered a 8.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.91% in intraday trading to $14.06 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.87%, and it has moved by 17.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.02%. The short interest in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is 6.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.83 day(s) to cover.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alphatec Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) shares have gone up 77.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.00% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.20% this quarter and then jump 35.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $82.18 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $89.69 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.30%. While earnings are projected to return -27.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

ATEC Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Major holders

Alphatec Holdings Inc. insiders own 32.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.38%, with the float percentage being 74.20%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.95 million shares (or 4.73% of all shares), a total value of $32.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.43 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $22.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Venture Fund owns about 1.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $11.78 million.