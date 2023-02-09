Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Have Jumped 37.31% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s traded shares were 2.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.83% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the TNYA share is $16.17, that puts it down -485.87 from that peak though still a striking 40.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.64. The company’s market capitalization is $186.36M, and the average trade volume was 337.75K shares over the past three months.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) registered a -4.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.83% in intraday trading to $2.76 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.48%, and it has moved by 38.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.62%.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) shares have gone down -48.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.10% against 5.30.

While earnings are projected to return -320.00% in 2023.

TNYA Dividends

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.12%, with the float percentage being 97.21%. Column Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 22.73% of all shares), a total value of $52.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.53 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $31.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $5.95 million.