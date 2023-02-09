SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Inclined 349.51% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s traded shares were 63.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 28.61% or $1.03. The 52-week high for the SOUN share is $18.14, that puts it down -291.79 from that peak though still a striking 79.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $636.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.07 million shares over the past three months.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) registered a 28.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.61% in intraday trading to $4.63 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 124.76%, and it has moved by 349.51% in 30 days. The short interest in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 1.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.42 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.95 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.03 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2023.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

SoundHound AI Inc. insiders own 23.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.38%, with the float percentage being 13.65%. Anchorage Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.2 million shares (or 2.04% of all shares), a total value of $8.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.04 million shares, is of Cota Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 1.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $3.31 million.