SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR): Can A Stock That’s Up 128.45% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.43% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the SOBR share is $9.75, that puts it down -349.31 from that peak though still a striking 70.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $29.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) registered a 7.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.43% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.43%, and it has moved by 139.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.17%. The short interest in SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.07, which implies an increase of 57.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.07 and $5.07 respectively. As a result, SOBR is trading at a discount of -133.64% off the target high and -133.64% off the low.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SOBR Safe Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) shares have gone up 55.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -112.22% against 15.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $530k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $640k by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60%. While earnings are projected to return 84.50% in 2023.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

SOBR Safe Inc. insiders own 24.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.89%, with the float percentage being 18.44%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.25 million shares (or 5.34% of all shares), a total value of $2.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Empery Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 1.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 35145.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79072.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6350.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $14286.0.