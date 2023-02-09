Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Rose 43.9% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -6.85% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s traded shares were 3.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.73% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SIOX share is $0.86, that puts it down -109.76 from that peak though still a striking 43.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $33.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 704.98K shares over the past three months.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SIOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) registered a -10.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.73% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.93%, and it has moved by -8.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.66%. The short interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 86.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, SIOX is trading at a discount of -631.71% off the target high and -631.71% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.70%. While earnings are projected to return -58.00% in 2023.

SIOX Dividends

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. insiders own 25.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.73%, with the float percentage being 41.28%. Rubric Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.0 million shares (or 9.46% of all shares), a total value of $2.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.91 million shares, is of Suvretta Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.