Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 4.46% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares were 1.92 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.97% or -$0.79. The 52-week high for the SHLS share is $32.43, that puts it down -25.84 from that peak though still a striking 62.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.58. The company’s market capitalization is $4.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.93 million shares over the past three months.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) registered a -2.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.97% in intraday trading to $25.77 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.19%, and it has moved by 10.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.14%. The short interest in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 6.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares have gone up 12.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.91% against -0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 700.00% this quarter and then jump 62.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.96 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $104.61 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.05 million and $67.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 78.90% and then jump by 53.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -88.80% in 2023.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. insiders own 1.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.38%, with the float percentage being 99.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 376 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.21 million shares (or 10.24% of all shares), a total value of $340.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.66 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $248.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.04 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $78.35 million.