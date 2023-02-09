Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) Rose 5.42% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -3.28%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s traded shares were 1.21 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.49% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the RPRX share is $44.75, that puts it down -17.09 from that peak though still a striking 5.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.15. The company’s market capitalization is $23.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. RPRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.71.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) trade information

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) registered a 0.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.49% in intraday trading to $38.22 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.74%, and it has moved by -2.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.39%. The short interest in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) is 8.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.38, which implies an increase of 28.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, RPRX is trading at a discount of -56.99% off the target high and -22.97% off the low.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Royalty Pharma plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) shares have gone down -12.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.65% against -5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.70% this quarter and then jump 22.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $585.37 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $617.19 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $572.8 million and $576 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.20% and then jump by 7.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 13.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.10% per annum.

RPRX Dividends

Royalty Pharma plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Royalty Pharma plc is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s Major holders

Royalty Pharma plc insiders own 25.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.79%, with the float percentage being 90.59%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 483 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 51.54 million shares (or 11.79% of all shares), a total value of $2.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.95 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.51 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $431.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.79 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $411.48 million.