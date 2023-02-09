Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s Stock Is Up 23.9%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares were 18.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the RIVN share is $71.50, that puts it down -256.08 from that peak though still a striking 23.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.28. The company’s market capitalization is $19.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 34.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.93 million shares over the past three months.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RIVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.81.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $20.08 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.88%, and it has moved by 20.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.59%. The short interest in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 49.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.83, which implies an increase of 46.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, RIVN is trading at a discount of -213.75% off the target high and 5.38% off the low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rivian Automotive Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares have gone down -45.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.02% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.40% this quarter and then jump 26.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3,194.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $554.99 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $796.69 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1 million and $54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55,399.00% and then jump by 1,375.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 54.50% in 2023.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Rivian Automotive Inc. insiders own 12.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.21%, with the float percentage being 73.22%. Amazon.com, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 749 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 158.36 million shares (or 17.43% of all shares), a total value of $5.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 141.56 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 15.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.64 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. owns about 46.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.2 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.51 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $579.34 million.