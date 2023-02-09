Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)

During the last session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares were 35.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.32% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the PLTR share is $14.86, that puts it down -80.78 from that peak though still a striking 28.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.84. The company’s market capitalization is $18.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 44.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 33.05 million shares over the past three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. PLTR has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) registered a -1.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.32% in intraday trading to $8.22 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.24%, and it has moved by 26.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.67%. The short interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 119.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.47, which implies an increase of 2.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, PLTR is trading at a discount of -82.48% off the target high and 45.26% off the low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palantir Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares have gone down -11.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -69.23% against 15.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $470.31 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $502.68 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 58.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.85% per annum.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders