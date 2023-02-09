Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Has Dropped -47.99% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s traded shares were 1.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.46% or -$1.29. The 52-week high for the RVLV share is $63.92, that puts it down -131.09 from that peak though still a striking 27.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.17. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. RVLV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) registered a -4.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.46% in intraday trading to $27.66 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.15%, and it has moved by 26.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.99%. The short interest in Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is 12.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.82, which implies a decrease of -3.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, RVLV is trading at a discount of -26.54% off the target high and 34.92% off the low.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Revolve Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) shares have gone up 1.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.54% against -3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -59.10% this quarter and then drop -69.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $258.11 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $244.72 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $244.06 million and $239.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.80% and then jump by 2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 107.10%. While earnings are projected to return 69.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.10% per annum.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Revolve Group Inc. insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 129.74%, with the float percentage being 130.57%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 317 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.11 million shares (or 14.99% of all shares), a total value of $158.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.82 million shares, is of William Blair Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 14.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $150.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $30.96 million.