RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Rose 43.48% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 67.36% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s traded shares were 2.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the RDHL share is $3.27, that puts it down -1321.74 from that peak though still a striking 43.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $21.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.03 million shares over the past three months.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RDHL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.36%, and it has moved by 41.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.18%. The short interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is 2.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 77.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, RDHL is trading at a discount of -334.78% off the target high and -334.78% off the low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares have gone down -74.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.05% against 11.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.19 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.02 million and $21.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.10% and then jump by 7.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.70%. While earnings are projected to return -0.50% in 2023.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. insiders own 12.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.66%, with the float percentage being 11.10%. Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.81 million shares (or 1.54% of all shares), a total value of $0.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Gagnon Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41637.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $36224.0.