One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO)

During the last session, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s traded shares were 3.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -3.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.60% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the IBIO share is $16.51, that puts it down -1311.11 from that peak though still a striking 69.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $12.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 768.93K shares over the past three months.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. IBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.85.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

iBio Inc. (IBIO) registered a -14.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.60% in intraday trading to $1.17 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 66.79%, and it has moved by 108.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.67%. The short interest in iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is 0.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.75, which implies an increase of 33.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, IBIO is trading at a discount of -156.41% off the target high and 57.26% off the low.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iBio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iBio Inc. (IBIO) shares have gone down -80.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.03% against 5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -85.00% this quarter and then drop -0.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $600k by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.40%. While earnings are projected to return -92.70% in 2023.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

iBio Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.93%, with the float percentage being 12.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 4.91% of all shares), a total value of $2.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 2.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iBio Inc. (IBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $0.57 million.