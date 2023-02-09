Now Is The Time To Buy Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG)

During the last session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares were 24.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.04% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the RIG share is $7.40, that puts it up 1.6 from that peak though still a striking 69.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.32. The company’s market capitalization is $5.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.42 million shares over the past three months.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. RIG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) registered a 2.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.04% in intraday trading to $7.52 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.32%, and it has moved by 43.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 103.24%. The short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is 111.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.83, which implies a decrease of -28.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, RIG is trading at a discount of -32.98% off the target high and 46.81% off the low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Transocean Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares have gone up 116.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 25.68% against 48.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.30% this quarter and then jump 21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $666.67 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $654.17 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $626 million and $621 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.50% and then jump by 5.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60%. While earnings are projected to return -0.80% in 2023.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders own 7.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.77%, with the float percentage being 60.22%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 415 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 55.15 million shares (or 7.81% of all shares), a total value of $183.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.06 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $156.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF owns about 25.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.03 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $56.7 million.