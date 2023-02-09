Now Is The Time To Buy SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S)

During the last session, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s traded shares were 2.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.99% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the S share is $48.46, that puts it down -207.68 from that peak though still a striking 19.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.69. The company’s market capitalization is $4.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.91 million shares over the past three months.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. S has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

SentinelOne Inc. (S) registered a -1.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.99% in intraday trading to $15.75 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.44%, and it has moved by 15.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.93%. The short interest in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is 12.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.93, which implies an increase of 20.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, S is trading at a discount of -128.57% off the target high and 17.46% off the low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SentinelOne Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares have gone down -37.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.16% against 10.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -46.70% this quarter and then drop -11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 103.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110.94 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $124.57 million by the end of Jan 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -118.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -5.44% per annum.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders