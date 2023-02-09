Now Is A Good Time To Buy EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR)

During the recent session, EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.79% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the EMKR share is $5.94, that puts it down -333.58 from that peak though still a striking 37.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $47.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 367.70K shares over the past three months.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) trade information

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) registered a 3.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.79% in intraday trading to $1.37 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.45%, and it has moved by 21.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.46%. The short interest in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.94 day(s) to cover.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EMCORE Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) shares have gone down -46.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -105.88% against -7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.19 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.86 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.20%. While earnings are projected to return -191.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

EMKR Dividends

EMCORE Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s Major holders

EMCORE Corporation insiders own 7.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.47%, with the float percentage being 60.95%. Cannell Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.13 million shares (or 8.33% of all shares), a total value of $9.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.78 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF owns about 1.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.96 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $2.95 million.