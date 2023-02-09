Now Is A Good Time To Buy Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR)

During the recent session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.36% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the CTXR share is $2.01, that puts it down -35.81 from that peak though still a striking 47.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $204.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 790.56K shares over the past three months.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) registered a 5.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.36% in intraday trading to $1.48 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.46%, and it has moved by 59.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.03%. The short interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 10.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.29 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 78.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CTXR is trading at a discount of -575.68% off the target high and -170.27% off the low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares have gone up 40.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 286.96% against 12.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.40%. While earnings are projected to return -2.10% in 2023.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 8.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.01%, with the float percentage being 12.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.81 million shares (or 31.40% of all shares), a total value of $8.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 20.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 9.80% of the stock, which is worth about $2.67 million.