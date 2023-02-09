Now Is A Good Time To Buy AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE)

During the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s traded shares were 31.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.72% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the APE share is $10.50, that puts it down -265.85 from that peak though still a striking 77.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $3.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 32.48 million shares over the past three months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) registered a -7.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.72% in intraday trading to $2.87, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.11%, and it has moved by 106.47% in 30 days. The short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is 31.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.28%, with the float percentage being 17.28%. Maplelane Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66013.0 shares, is of Colorado Public Employees Retirement Assn (PERA)’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) shares are Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund owns about 1.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $1.71 million.