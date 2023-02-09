NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Drops -147.98% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 28.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.47% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $26.41, that puts it down -147.98 from that peak though still a striking 21.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.38. The company’s market capitalization is $19.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 51.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 53.46 million shares over the past three months.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

NIO Inc. (NIO) registered a -2.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.47% in intraday trading to $10.65 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.98%, and it has moved by -1.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.61%. The short interest in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is 63.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.27, which implies an increase of 91.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.42 and $192.06 respectively. As a result, NIO is trading at a discount of -1703.38% off the target high and -420.38% off the low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares have gone down -44.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.29% against -3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 45.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.82 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.24 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.47 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.90% and then jump by 119.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.40%. While earnings are projected to return -41.70% in 2023.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc. insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.19%, with the float percentage being 37.37%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 797 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 96.78 million shares (or 6.36% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 61.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.33 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 30.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $531.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.55 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $366.07 million.