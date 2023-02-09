Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Received An -10.58% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.48% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the K share is $77.17, that puts it down -14.29 from that peak though still a striking 11.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.54. The company’s market capitalization is $22.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.09 million shares over the past three months.

Kellogg Company (K) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. K has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.84.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) trade information

Kellogg Company (K) registered a 0.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.48% in intraday trading to $67.52 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.16%, and it has moved by -4.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.43%. The short interest in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is 12.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.94, which implies an increase of 7.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $59.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, K is trading at a discount of -21.45% off the target high and 12.62% off the low.

Kellogg Company (K) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kellogg Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kellogg Company (K) shares have gone down -10.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.72% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.20% this quarter and then drop -4.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.66 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.87 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.42 billion and $3.67 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.10% and then jump by 5.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.00%. While earnings are projected to return 16.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.45% per annum.

K Dividends

Kellogg Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kellogg Company is 2.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Major holders

Kellogg Company insiders own 6.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.57%, with the float percentage being 91.80%. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,278 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 56.53 million shares (or 16.56% of all shares), a total value of $3.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kellogg Company (K) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $514.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.87 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $396.45 million.